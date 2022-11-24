GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy had to go to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after someone shot him.

The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

He was at least the fourth teenager shot in Prince George’s County in less than 24 hours.

A quadruple shooting took place in the Temple Hills area of the county early Wednesday evening. In that case, the Prince George’s County Police Department said someone opened fire at a strip mall, hitting three teenagers and an adult. Officers expected all four of the people who were hurt survive.