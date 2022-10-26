Police believe there may be more victims.

BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old was arrested for a sexual assault in an L.A. Fitness in Bethesda on Friday.

Police first responded to the L.A. fitness in the 11400 block of Rockville Pike around 9:30 p.m. when two women with memberships in the gym reported being sexually assaulted while showering in the women’s locker room.

Police determined that 18-year-old Samba Dieng of Silver Spring was a suspect in the case after help from L.A. Fitness. They arrested him in his home on Wednesday.

Police believe that there may be more victims. They said that Dieng had been to several other L.A. Fitness gyms in Prince George’s County as well as in Montgomery County.

Anyone who knows anything about Dieng or who may be another victim is asked to call 240-773-5050.