MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Fogleman sentenced 19-year-old Herbert Randall to 9 years in prison for a June armed carjacking in Bethesda.

Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Hassan was hired by Randall’s defense attorney. She diagnosed Randall with schizophrenia.

“One of the things that came up is that the criminal justice system is not really equipped to handle the mental health crisis that’s been happening,” said Dr. Hassan. “I mean, frankly, the mental health system is not equipped to handle the mental health crisis that’s been happening.”

Randall is being charged along with three other teens who admitted to being involved in the crime.

Police said that the carjacking happened on June 10. The victims were getting into their car at the St. Elmo parking garage in downtown Bethesda, and one of the teens pointed a gun at the driver’s chest and demanded the keys.