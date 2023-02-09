BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two Baltimore police officers were shot on Thursday evening.

The Baltimore County Police Department asked residents in the area of Powers Road and Warren Road in Cockeysville to shelter in place after a wanted suspect was sponsored.

Police said in a Facebook post that one of the officers was seriously injured.

They said in the same post that “David Linthicum is still being sought by members of law enforcement,” but could not confirm whether or not he was related to the shooting.