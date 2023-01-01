CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning.

Two people were killed in what police described to be a domestic-related incident on Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. Both of these victims were adults.

Another adult and child were taken to the hospital for injuries after this incident. Police said they did not know the extent of these victims’ injuries.

“Any loss of life is terrible, whether it’s the first of January or the third of January or another day — it’s senseless. We don’t like to see that happen to anybody,” Major David Blazer with Prince George’s County Police said during a briefing.

Police were still investigating the cause of death, but they did confirm that they found a gun at the scene. They said there was no threat to the community, and this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.