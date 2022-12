CHEVY CHASE, Md. (DC News Now) — Two dogs died and one family lost their home after a fire in Chevy Chase on Sunday.

First responders were called to the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Drive for a fire on the first floor of a single-family house.

Officials said that the home was unoccupied when the fire started. The house had filled with smoke.

They said that the two dogs were dead on arrival.