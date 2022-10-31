ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Rockville on Monday morning left dozens of apartments unlivable for at least one night.

First responders were called to an apartment on College Parkway around 9 a.m. for a fire on the top floor of a four-story apartment building. They said that some flames were exposed out of the top of the roof when they got there.

Crews were wrapping up around noon.

Two people were injured. Firefighters said that one person had minor injuries due to the fire, and another person was injured separately. Police helped the second individual out of the apartments during the fire.

Officials did not know what caused the fire as of Monday afternoon, but Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein reminded everyone to be careful with heating as temperatures continued to drop.

“Space heaters need space. Using appropriate heating devices, using them straight plugged into the wall, not through an electrical outlet or power strip — also not using your stove as a heat source,” Goldstein said.

25 apartments total were impacted. Four or five upstairs apartments were completely destroyed, and first responders said that the lower level apartments would have serious water damage.

Some people in the buildings were not permanently displaced, as the building just had to shut off utilities for at least one day as responders continued to assess the situation.

The American Red Cross responded as well to assist displaced residents.