ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fire officials said a man and woman died early Monday morning after a fire started inside a home in Lexington Park.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal said it and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the fire in the 21700 block of Cabot Place.

Emergency dispatchers received the call at about 1:20 a.m. after someone in the home woke up to find smoke in the house and a fire in the basement. That person and two others made it out of the home.

When crews got there, they found out that two people were trapped inside. They later found a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s dead on the second floor of the house.

The victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to be identified and determine the exact cause of death.

It took 40 firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments to control the one-alarm blaze.

Deputy State Fire Marshals remain on the scene and have confirmed the fire originated within the basement. St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission, the local water and sanitary department is assisting with removing several feet of water, so investigators can safely enter the home and begin investigating the cause.