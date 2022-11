MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man and 70-year-old woman to the hospital where they died. The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene.