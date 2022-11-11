FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Meet Claire Mathews; A scholar, an advocate in her community, and one of the people recognized this year by the Community Foundation of Frederick County with their Youth in Action Award.

Mathews has always volunteered in her community. Everything from teaching kids the ins and outs of music to organizing several fundraisers. But one of her favorite activities is helping out with the girl scouts.

“One of the reasons I’m so involved is because I saw all these older girls growing up being leaders and people, I could go to during summer camp, and I knew I wanted to do something like that when I got older, to be someone like that to younger girls,” Claire Mathews explained.

Sandra Zimmerman nominated Mathews for the award and says she exhibits the six character counts pillars from her high school.

“We have six pillars here in Frederick County Public Schools, and she’s trustworthy, she’s caring, she’s respectful, she’s responsible, and she’s very fair to not only her co-members in the band, or in the club that she’s in, but also with the students, fellow classmates, and then a citizen in the community,” retired FCPS staff member, Sandra Zimmerman said.

Mathews says volunteering is her way of helping to shape her community’s future.

“Volunteering is really important in your community, really important to give back to every community to help grow them in different ways,” Mathews said.

Mathews plans to give the money from the award to the Academy for Fine Arts summer camp.