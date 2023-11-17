National Harbor, MD (DC News Now) — The Christmas spirit is in full swing at Gaylord National as the holiday season takes center stage. This year, the spotlight is on a holiday favorite, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The iconic reindeer known for saving Christmas is the centerpiece of 2023 Christmas at Gaylord, as the ICE! attraction features his story. Kirk Trutner, Director of Special Events and Entertainment, said, “It was one of the first Christmas stories of all time, which I think is why it resonates with so many people. And certainly generationally now.”

The magic of Rudolph’s story comes to life inside of the ice tent, carved entirely out of ice by artisans from Harbin, China. ICE! features 14 scenes from the classic tale. Trutner explained, “We touch on all the high points of the stories, and if you’ve seen it, you’ll love it because it comes to life right before your eyes, completely out of ice.”

Rudolph’s story is more than just entertainment; it carries a meaningful message. Jennifer Cerasani, Director of Marketing for Gaylord Hotels, highlighted the story’s relevance: “Rudolph was a little reindeer who was different. In the beginning, he struggled for it. But then he found and recognized that his difference made him so special and unique. And that’s a message that can resonate with everyone.”

To further emphasize the importance of the story’s message, Gaylord is introducing the Shine Bright Wall. Visitors are encouraged to share what makes them special and put their plans to promote kindness on stars the wall.

Cerasani emphasized, “That’s the important message of the season: spreading kindness, being together, and making the world a better place.”

Beyond the heartwarming messages, Gaylord National offers a host of activities for visitors to enjoy. From a snowball toss to sliding down an ice slide, there are plenty of opportunities for family fun. Additionally, in the atrium, guests can take a moment to relax and take their pick of festive shows.

The ICE! attraction officially opens to the public on Sunday, November 19. It will be open through December 31. For more information, click here.