HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 21-year-old Hagerstown man was charged for the shooting at the Valley Mall on Wednesday evening.

21-year-old Matthew Steven Lookabaugh, was identified as the shooting suspect and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment and several appropriate gun charges relating to this incident.

On June 8, around 6:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Valley Mall at 17301 Valley Mall Rd. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old male victim inside of Dicks Sporting Goods. Medical care was administered until it was safe for EMS to respond. The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

The investigation shows Lookabaugh and the 19-year-old were in an argument, which escalated to the shooting incident. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the mall.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (240) 313-2130.