MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested three people, including two boys, after they punched and kicked a man as they tried to steal his car Monday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers saw the boys and 18-year-old Kaiyon Denell Porter of Washington, D.C. were looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot in Downtown Silver Spring. The officers saw the group head to the Safeway parking lot in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. At that point, the three watched a man leave the supermarket and head to his SUV.

Officers said as the man loaded his groceries into the SUV, Porter and the others attacked him and demanded he give them his car key. He refused. Someone in the lot began honking their horn. Police said the group ran towards the Silver Spring Metro Station. Officers arrested them after a brief chase. Police said they found a BB gun when they made the arrests.

Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Department of Juvenile Services held the two boys. They were taken to a youth facility. Police took Porter to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. The charges against him include Attempted Armed Carjacking.