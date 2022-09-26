PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three teenagers face charges after they carjacked two people at gunpoint in Oxon Hill Sunday.

Officers said the carjacking happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Rd. About five minutes after police got to the location to talk to the victims, emergency dispatchers received a call that led officers to the 6500 block of Livingston Rd. The officers saw the car and people who matched the descriptions given to police by the carjacking victims.

Those people started to run from police, but they were able to catch them. Officers arrested the three people and said they took a loaded ghost gun (a gun without a serial number) from one of the people. The officers also found the keys from the car that was stolen.

The people arrested were two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy. All three face a charge of Armed Carjacking. One of the 17-year-old boys faces an additional charge related to gun possession. The boys still were in custody Monday.

If anyone has information relevant to the investigation, they can call detectives at (301) 516-3788. People can remain anonymous by calling Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), going online, or using the P3 Tips mobile app. Refer to Case Number 22-0046228.