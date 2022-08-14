PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County spent much of their weekend working a series of deadly shootings that took place over the course of three days.

By Sunday night, four people had died in four separate shootings. Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a shooting in the 10200 block of Twayblade Ct. in the unincorporated part of Upper Marlboro. When they arrived they found a man who had been hit by gunfire. He died there.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department were in the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. where they found a man who had been shot a number of times. They blocked off the parking lot of Pleasant Liquors and Jerry’s Carryout. The location is less than 600 feet from the Maryland-D.C. line.

DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun of DC Realtime News said Seat Pleasant police told him the man’s injuries were critical when medics took him to the hospital. The man died there.

Saturday, someone shot and killed a man in the 12900 block of William Beanes Rd. in Upper Marlboro around 2:30 a.m. Hours earlier, shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, someone shot a man a number of times in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Dr. in Capitol Heights. He, too, died. The Prince George’s County Police Department was investigating both.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, you’re asked to call the police. To report information to the Seat Pleasant Police Department, call 301-499-8700. To report information to the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers, call 1-866-411-TIPS or visit the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers website.