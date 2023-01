MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two men were stabbed inside a McDonald’s in Silver Spring Tuesday morning.

A third person who was hurt left the restaurant, located at 8407 Colesville Rd., but but returned.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. and that all three people who were injured were expected to survive.

Police said no employees were involved in the incident.