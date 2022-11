MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon.

First responders first reported that the car crashed into Bloom Medicinal Marijuana Dispensary at 11530 Middlebrook Road just before 3 p.m.

The driver was trapped after the crash and taken to the hospital along with two patrons at the store. All three had non-life-threatening injuries.