PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three people were injured after a crash on Suitland Parkway. First responders had to work to rescue people who were trapped inside a crashed vehicle.

The accident happened before 11:40 a.m. on Suitland Parkway near Branch Avenue. Officials reported that two people were trapped.

One patient had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while two others had serious life-threatening injuries. They were transported by helicopter by U.S. Park Police.

Park Police reported that as of 4 p.m., all road closures on the parkway had reopened.