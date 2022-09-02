HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Crowded movie theaters were all but gone throughout the pandemic, but as we turn the corner and COVID is increasingly in our rearview mirror, many people are making their way back to the silver screen.

This holiday weekend, theaters across the entire country are welcoming moviegoers back with a special $3 admission ticket.

Hagerstown’s Warehouse Cinemas is doing a lot of planning for motion picture patrons well beyond Labor Day.

“We’re in renovations with our concession stand and our kitchen and bar. It’s all set to open early fall. It should be up and done and then we’ll have a full-fledged kitchen, bar drinks, self-serve beer wall. It will be amazing. And the experience is worth it,” Melanie Carter at Warehouse Cinemas said.

Hagerstown Warehouse Cinemas are upping the ante this weekend. That $3 admission ticket will also entitle you to popcorn and a soda as you enjoy the show.