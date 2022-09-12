PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three people were hurt in a stabbing that took place Sunday night.

The incident happened at an event at the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club, located at 1515 Merrimac Dr. The event was a festival celebrating Honduran independence day.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said medics took two of the people who were hurt to the hospital for treatment. They expected those people to survive. The third person refused treatment at the scene of the stabbing.