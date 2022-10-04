ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Three 14-year-old boys were arrested for an armed carjacking that took place in Rockville Town Square on Monday.

Police said that they responded to the carjacking around 11:50 a.m. The victim was walking away from her car when three people, who were all wearing ski masks, approached her. One of them pushed her and she hit a concrete pillar and fell to the ground. That same teen had a gun and asked for the victim’s keys.

Bystanders ran over after they heard the victim screaming, and the three teens ran away. Witnesses got pictures of the three teens and chased them until one of the boys turned and pointed a gun at the witnesses.

An officer saw the suspects around half an hour later. They detained all three and found a backpack with a black BB gun and three ski masks.

All three boys are from Washington, DC. They have all been charged with attempted armed carjacking and first-degree assault.