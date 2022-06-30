MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer.

Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing a GMC Yukon SUV. The SUV was recovered the next day.

On Tuesday around 1:20 a.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Johnson Avenue. Police saw a car that had previously been linked to the previous incident leaving the area. While they were watching the car, police had to swerve after the car suddenly stopped.

An officer heard three gunshots, and the vehicle passed the officer and fired one more shot. The suspects fled after firing at the officer before losing control of the car in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and I-495. Two suspects were taken into custody right after the crash, and police found the third suspect after a search with K9 units and a Prince George’s County Police helicopter.

The three suspects — Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of Northeast Washington, DC as well as Jason Benitez-Umanzor and Brad Roca of Northwest Washington, DC — were all 16 years old. They are being charged as adults with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.