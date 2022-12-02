FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening.

First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse.

Images courtesy of Christopher Olson

Crews searched the affected buildings and evacuated nearby homes. Nobody was in any of the houses, but the fire spread to adjacent townhouses.

First responders on the scene said that as of 9 p.m., there were no injuries. The Red Cross was helping nine residents who were displaced.

The Frederick County Fire Marshal was investigating to determine the cause of the fire.