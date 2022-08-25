ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of people are without power and around 30 people are now without a home after a fire broke out at a Rockville apartment complex. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters were called to the Grosvenor Park Condominiums on Grosvenor Place at around 12:30 in the afternoon for a reported fire. The fire reportedly started on the 9th floor and smoke was reported throughout the building.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue told DC News Now that around half of the residents who are living in the South Tower are able to go back into their homes and have had their power restored.

However, some people living in the North Tower have the option to back in, but power has not been restored to that side of the building. Floors 8, 9, and 10 have been deemed uninhabitable due to fire and water damage.

Dc News Now spoke with a woman whose unit was destroyed by the damage and who now has to start over. Cherlyn Warren-Mohr was set to move out of her unit on the 9th floor on Saturday. She had packed up most of her belongings and disassembled her furniture, laying them on the floor. Now a majority of her furniture is unsalvagable and she is uncertain about the contents inside of the cardboard boxes she had already packed. Warren-Mohr was not home when the fire broke out but is grateful no one was injured.

“My bathroom does not exist anymore. I have water damage throughout because the fire department is in there and the door is a mess,” Warren-Mohr said. “The blessing is I’m still alive.”

The Red Cross has been assisting those who have been displaced and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.