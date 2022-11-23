PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George’s County shopping center on Wednesday evening.

Police arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. after they said that a vehicle entered the Hillcrest Heights Shopping Center and opened fire on four people, including three male teens and a woman.

All four victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police could not confirm whether the victims were inside or outside the store.

As they were investigating, they were called to another shooting down the road on Branch Avenue. Nobody was injured in that shooting.

There was a triple shooting at the same shopping center in September.

Police were still working to look for a motive, suspects and suspect vehicle Wednesday evening. Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.