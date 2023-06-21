ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — New legislation will take effect next month in Maryland.

From Title IX information being provided at schools to the search and seizure of cannabis, here are a few laws going into effect on July 1.

Schools to provide Title IX information

Under this law, public schools will be required to provide Title IX information to students, parents, faculty and staff. Schools will need to say who the Title IX coordinator is, how to file a sexual misconduct complaint and how to find and use available support services when filing a case.

Search and seizure of cannabis

This law will bar law enforcement officers from stopping someone or a car down to search for cannabis if the scent is present around them. If officers do conduct a search, any evidence found cannot be used in court.

The law also lowers the fine for smoking cannabis in public from $250 to $50 on the first offense and from $500 to $50 on the second offense.

Prohibiting firearms in certain areas

The law prohibits someone from wearing, carrying or transporting a firearm to specific areas — such as somebody’s personal property or onto government or public areas — unless they have specified exceptions.

The bill also states that the Secretary of State Police will no longer be able to mandate when and where people can carry their firearms.

Anyone who violates this law could face either up to one year in jail or a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

Students with disabilities be placed in programs that meet their needs

Starting next month, the Department of Education will be required to make sure that children can access programs that meet their needs. This means that if there is a child with disabilities that needs services that cannot be provided near them, they must be placed in an appropriate private program.

The law will also require the state and certain counties to pay for those teachers’ salaries as well.

All of the bills that the Maryland General Assembly enacted in their 2023 session can be found here.