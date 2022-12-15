MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9.

Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they received a call about gunfire. When they got there, police found three men who’d been shot. Medics took two to the hospital. The third man, Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was towards the back of the location on Colony Rd. He’d been shot a number of times. He died there.

Detectives said through their investigation, they identified four people who were involved in the shooting:

Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 19, of Takoma Park, Md.

Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 23, of Silver Spring, Md.

Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon, 24, of Silver Spring, Md.

Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 18, of Silver Spring, Md.

Del-Cid and Lopez-Cortez face charges of First-degree Murder, Attempted First-degree Murder, Second-degree Murder, Attempted Second-degree Murder, First-degree Assault (2 counts), Second-degree Assault (2 counts), Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence.

Leon-Chacon and Guzman-Machato are charged with Accessory After the Fact for Murder in the First-degree and Accessory After the Fact for Attempted First-degree Murder (3 counts) .

As of Thursday, the four men were in custody.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division asked anyone who has information about the murder to call (240) 773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).