PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two juveniles and two men were arrested on Thursday after two armed carjackings that took place earlier in the week.

Police said that two suspects carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday evening on Allendale Drive in Landover. On Wednesday evening, detectives found the stolen car on the same road and pulled it over.

The people inside the car ran, but police caught them and arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

Police found a loaded gun and 76 grams of marijuana in the car. The two teenagers are being charged as adults with firearms offenses and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said that the 16-year-old had previously been arrested in April for carjacking a food delivery driver. He had been charged as a juvenile with armed carjacking.

19-year-old Sean Franklin Mills of Capitol Heights and 19-year-old Gregory Parker of Northeast Washington D.C. were arrested in the second carjacking, which took place on Monday evening. A victim was carjacked at gunpoint on Annapolis Road.

Sean Mills (left) and Gregory Parker (right), images courtesy of PGPD

Two days later, detectives found the car that the suspects had used. They stopped the car and arrested the two 19-year-olds.

Police recovered two loaded firearms. The car they had used was stolen in an armed carjacking on December 4 in Capitol Heights.

Police are continuing to investigate these carjackings. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 301-516-3788.