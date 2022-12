BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an MTA Light Rail train partially derailed on Monday evening.

Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the derailment happened around 6 p.m. on the 5800 block of Wabash Avenue.

All five passengers who were taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.

MTA was leading the response to the derailment. The Baltimore City Fire Department was called in to support.