WOODLAWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Six people died after a car entered a work zone on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County Wednesday afternoon, hitting a number of people.

Maryland State Police said that the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on the inner loop of I-695 at Security Boulevard. Trooper said the car involved went into the work zone, passing in between Jersey walls that were placed there temporarily, and hit construction workers. The car overturned. Medics took the driver of the car to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, MSP wasn’t able to say why the car went into the work zone. It said its crash team was investigating. Members of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration were there to help with road closures and detours.