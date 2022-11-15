WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — With a little more than a week to go until Thanksgiving, people a lot of people will be on the lookout for the perfect turkey.

Because of inflation, families might have difficulty trying to afford one. In fact, the Maryland Food Bank said about 40% of people in the state are experiencing higher grocery costs due to inflation.

Enter the Giant Company, which is donating not only turkeys but also chickens to the food bank.

In all, families will receive 750 turkeys and 250 chickens. The birds will be accompanied by boxes filled with all the holiday trimmings.

“There’s a heightened sense of feeding more people,” Carly Frank, with the Maryland Food Bank, said.

“We’re just coming out of COVID, which we know disproportionately affects people who are food insecure. However long it’s going to take the average economy to recover from COVID, it’s going to take people who are suffering from food insecurity even longer, and the Maryland Food Bank is going to be here for those people now, no matter what. “