TALBOT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it was investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Talbot County on Monday morning.

MSP said that at around 8:00 a.m., troopers responded to the area of MD 328 (also known as Matthewstown Road) at Three Bridges Branch Road for the report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a school bus.

Troopers said a car did not stop at a stop sign at a four-way intersection and crashed into the side of the bus.

Nine children on the Caroline County Public Schools bus, along with the bus driver, were transported to the hospital.

The teen driver of the car was also transported to the hospital.

All lanes on MD 328 at Three Bridges Branch Road are closed for the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.