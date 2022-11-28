MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person remains in the hospital after a small plane crashed into power lines in Montgomery County.

Official’s identified the pilot as 65-year-old Patrick Merkle and the passenger as 66-year-old Jan Williams. On Tuesday DC News Now received the 911 dispatch call Merkle made Sunday evening.

“I don’t know how long we’re gonna be able to stay here,” said Merkle.

In the 911 call, Merkle suggested a crew send up a ladder, but the rescue operation was much more complicated. It took emergency workers around 7 hours to rescue both Merkle and Williams.

Merkle and Williams were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of Monday evening, one of them has already been released.

The plane crash knocked out power for more than 100,000 customers and even canceled schools across the county. PEPCO has since restored service for all customers.

“We are injured,” said Merkle. The 911 dispatcher then said, “Where are you guys injured at? Merkle responded saying, “I’ve got head injuries from being banged around in the cockpit.”

The NTSB’s preliminary report is expected to be released in 2-3 weeks. The final report could take up to a year or more.