BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two people accused of tampering with vehicles were in custody after one of them tried to hit officers with a car.

Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington said the department received a report around 11:50 p.m. Sunday that two people in ski masks were acting suspiciously, going up to vehicles in the area of 57th Avenue near Autumn Woods Apartments.

Collington said police tried to talk to the people. One ran off. Officers took him into custody a short time later. The chief said the other person tried to hit officers with a stolen car. Police opened fire. Despite being hit by the gunfire, the person in the car drove off, leading police on a chase into Southeast D.C where officers took him into custody.

Medics took the driver of the car to the hospital. Collington said the driver’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.