MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A teen from Silver Spring is dead after drowning at a state park in Pennsylvania.

Less than a month after 18-year-old Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim graduated from high school, he drowned at Codorus State Park swimming with friends. His mom Shanna Lim describes her son, who many called “Jedi,” as a jokester who would light up a room.

“He’s a person that you would want to come up to you because you’d be sure to get support…and you probably make you crack up at a time where you didn’t feel like it,” said Lim.

On the day of her son’s drowning, he and his friends decided to swim across the lake. When some made it to shore, they noticed Jedi struggled, and tried to help him, but he went under and didn’t come back up.

“If everybody is going to do something, no, you don’t have to go,” said Lima. “Even if you see them all going, and those are all your people. Well, what am i going to do? You’re not going to go. That’s what you’re going to do. You’re going to listen to your gut.”

For anyone who wants to help the family with funeral expenses, here is a link to their GoFundMe page.