MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Nearly half of all Maryland teachers are forced to take a second job to make ends meet financially, according to a Maryland State Education Association poll.

This has caused concern from many teachers and their union representatives that it is causing burn out which leads to teacher shortages.

“So many of us work even more than two jobs,” Tammy O’Donnell, a Prince George’s County English teacher, said.

O’Donnell said she needed to take an additional job to help feed her family and pay off student loans. Her second job is with the Nationals baseball team, working at the stadium in its merchandise department.

”Teacher pay hasn’t risen the way that many other professional positions have,” she said. “It is a thankless job in so many ways.”

O’Donnell said she also knows many teachers across the state that even hold three jobs. To add to the expenses, many teachers also need to buy their own supplies for their classroom and students, according to the poll.

“I’m not making, anywhere near what I feel I should be making here, teaching,” O’Donnell said.

Cheryl Bost, president of the MSEA and an elementary school teacher in Baltimore County, said she was not surprised by the poll. This is a problem that needs answers because it’s leading to many teachers leaving the profession, she said.

“It’s hard to focus your attention on teaching and everything that you need to do to bring about academic success when you’re also worried about that next job and how you’re going to pay the bills,” Bost said.

Of the 2,900 union members surveyed, the poll shows that 44% of them have a second job.