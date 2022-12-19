Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a man was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving hit a utility pole Sunday. His passenger died as a result of the wreck.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Solomons Island Road at Route 665. Officers said a car, driven by Lamar Rondell Williams, 53, of Annapolis, Md. was heading southbound on Solomons Island Road when it went off the roadway and hit a pole. Russell Henry Dandridge, 58, of Annapolis was in the front passenger seat. Medics took Dandridge to the hospital where he died.

The police department said Monday that because of “roadside observations,” officers determined that Williams was under the influence and arrested him for further testing.