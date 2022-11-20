ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning.

Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars and two SUVs were involved.

MSP said Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni, 30, of Bowie, Md. was driving north in the southbound lanes when she crashed into a car that was headed in the correct direction. The driver of an SUV tried to avoid the wreck and swerved, hitting a car. A second SUV collided with debris.

Brian Mahaney, 68, of Annapolis was a passenger in the car Bryant-Pelloni is accused of hitting. Mahaney died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers arrested Bryant-Pelloni. The charges against her include: Negligent Vehicular Homicide while Under the Influence, Vehicular Homicide While Impaired by Alcohol, Negligent Vehicular Manslaughter.