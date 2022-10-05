MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — During Mental Health Awareness Week, EveryMind lists resources for those who may need help.

There are free emergency mental health services, which are available 24 hours a day. Since the pandemic, the call center has seen a 30% uptick in calls for help. The county works with the mental health organization Everymind, to provide services all year round for residents in need. The council passed a $395,000 budget to fund the organization and $590,000 to the Mobile Crisis Team, which provides emergency evaluations for individuals experiencing mental health distress.

Rachel Larkin, director of EveryMind Hotline Outreach and Partnerships says the calls for help continue to rise.

Mental Illness Awareness Week starts Sunday, October 4th. If you’re in need of help, call the center by phone at 240-777-4000.