NEW CARROLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — A lack of affordable housing is one of the biggest complaints in the DMV. On Wednesday Prince George’s County broke ground to address just that in New Carrolton, Maryland. The people who will benefit in particular, are essential workers.

“It’s hard to save money when you don’t have a stable place to call home. It’s hard to feel truly invested as well in a community when you don’t feel like you’re a secure part,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

That’s expected to change in the next two years with a new affordable apartment complex coming to New Carrolton.

“A community is not just about one group of people, it is about making sure that everyone can find a place in that community. That’s what’s important,” said Danielle Glaros, Prince George’s County County Council member for District 3

With several new projects coming to the New Carrolton metro area, leaders say a focus on affordable housing is a priority and that’s what the new Margaux apartments are supposed to do.

“This investment will further catalyze economic growth and social equity in a community that has not grown at the same pace as other similar transit-rich communities,” said Alsobrooks.

The Margaux will offer below-market-rate housing for essential workers like first responders, teachers, or anyone making less than the 80% area median income.

“For all of these folks who stood in these grocery stores when we were too afraid to even come out of our homes. These individuals who need nice affordable places to live will be able to call the margo their home as well,” said Alsobrooks.

Glaros says residents in New Carrolton are excited.

“We came up with a whole vision for New Carrollton metro always wanted workforce housing, affordable housing to be part of the plan here,” she said.

The project is in partnership with WMATA, and Amazon’s goal of bringing affordable housing to Prince George’s County. Construction begins in the next few weeks, and it’s expected to be finished by 2024.