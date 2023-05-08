FROSTBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Four people were shot just off the Frostburg State University campus early Sunday morning

Four people were shot. Three of the victims were students. 20-year-old Ramon Redondo, who was not a student, died at a nearby hospital.

There was anxiety across the university community on Monday.

“Oh goodness, this town,” said student Hannah Ackerman. “It’s just something else now. And especially with all of us, we’re all education majors so this really hits close to home.”

Classmate Corey McKenzie grew up near campus and said, “I never thought we’d see this area get this way. It is really sad. It is really too close to home for my liking.”

Police and campus officials would not speak on camera or elaborate on the incident.

“Just seeing where the world’s getting to,” said Ackerman. “It’s really sad. I am praying for all the victims and everybody involved.”

“This is a nice area in the mountains. I want to keep it that way” McKenzie said.

A state police helicopter landed in a university parking lot and transported one of the victims. The other three were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.

Allegany County’s crime coordinated task force is investigating the incident.