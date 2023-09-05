ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 93-year-old man got serious burns after a brush fire at his property in Cresaptown on Tuesday got out of control.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said that Charles Armstrong was burning brush in the 15100 block of Long Hill Drive.

An American Insurance Center employee discovered the fire around 1:30 p.m. Officials said that the employee spotted smoke and flew an aerial drone over to see where the smoke was coming from.

After he spotted the fire, the employee and another man drove over and found Armstrong “within the charred remains.”

The two men used portable fire extinguishers to put out the fire, pulled Armstrong to safety and called 911. Armstrong was flown to a hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday evening. Officials said that he sustained first, second and third-degree burns.

Officials said after investigations, they determined that the heavy smoke from the fire impeded Armstrong’s ability to safely move away. They also said that there was no evidence showing that any accelerants, such as gasoline, were used in the brush burning.