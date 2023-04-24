FROSTBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — An all-clear was issued Monday evening after a possible bomb threat at Frostburg State University (FSU).

An alert went out to the community at 6:12 p.m. asking everyone to avoid the Lane Center for police activity. Shortly afterward, a second alert went out saying that the Center for Communications and Information Technology and the library were being evacuated.

FSU campus police later confirmed that they got a notification about a possible bomb threat. Maryland State Police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal assisted in the response by bringing bomb dogs to the scene.

Police did not say if they found anything indicating that the threat was real, but they did confirm that “an out-of-state suspect” was detained.

“We are thankful for the quick action of local public safety agencies and Campus Police,” an FSU official said in a statement.

An alert announcing the all-clear went out at 9:03 p.m.