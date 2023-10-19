MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The U.S. District Court of Maryland approved a decree banning a former Frostburg dentist from prescribing controlled substances Thursday.

The consent decree came from the federal government, claiming that Jordan R. Hobel issued “at least several dozen prescriptions for dangerous controlled substances that had no legitimate medical purpose and fell outside the usual course of professional medical or dental practice” between 2017 and 2021, while he owned and practiced dentistry at Mountain City Dental.

A release from the District Court said that Hobel “fraudulently” used other dentists’ Drug Enforcmeent Administration (DEA) registration numbers to prescribe himself controlled substances such as oxycodone. These registration numbers are required in order for a medical professional to prescribe controlled substances.

The release claimed that he also prescribed these controlled substances to friends and family, including people who were not his patients, and took some of those pills for his own use.

Hobel denied these accusations.

As part of the consent decree approved Thursday, Hobel will not apply for the reinstatement of his DEA registration, which he voluntarily surrendered in 2022.