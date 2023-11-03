ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they believed a number of pets died in an apartment fire that also displaced several people Friday.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at 18318 McMullen Hwy. The fire started on the back side of an apartment in the deck area.

According to a news release, multiple pets were believed to have died in the fire. Tenants in five units that were in the building where the fire started were displaced. One of the tenants had minor injuries.

Fifty firefighters responded to the incident which took about two hours to control.

The cause of the fire still was under investigation as of Friday afternoon.