ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a murder-suicide that happened Thursday.

Officers responded to a residence in the Bedford Road area to check on the well-being of the people living there. When they arrived, they found two people who were already dead.

Police investigated the scene and determined that a 56-year-old man killed his 52-year-old wife before taking his own life.

The Sheriff’s Office was still investigating the situation as of Friday afternoon.