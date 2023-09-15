ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after a threat was made at the Allegany County Circuit Court.

Police said that reports of a bomb threat were called in at the county’s circuit court, located at 30 Washington St. on Friday, Sept. 15, around 8:30 a.m.

Police evacuated the building and shut down the area to investigate. Officers and explosive sniffing canines did not find any devices or anything “dangerous or suspicious.”

Police reopened the area after about 90 minutes.

The Sheriff’s Office was still working Friday afternoon to determine who made the call.