CUMBERLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — Three puppeteers brought a splash of color and years of experience from the other side of the world to Cumberland on Wednesday.

“By using art as a way to communicate, we can make friends with a lot of people who love art,” said Suge Shen with Quanzhou Marionette Art. “From this, we can add on to friendships, which can inspire us and help us bring better performances.”

World Artists Experiences (WAE), a Maryland-based nonprofit, brought members of the Quanzhou Marionette Troupe in China to Allegany County over the weekend as part of its ongoing mission to bridge cultures across the world.

“The arts have a universal language and are enjoyed by most people, and the citizen diplomacy part is each of us represents our own country, and so as we get to know people, we should get to understand them better,” said Linda Smith with WAE.

Shen, one of the puppeteers, said that it was his second time in the U.S. The group had originally planned on visiting in 2019, but their trip got delayed due to the pandemic. This was his first time in Allegany County.

“I think that Cumberland has a lot of unique characteristics, especially since I’m here during the fall. The red leaves are beautiful, and the people are very kind. There are a lot of people who love puppets who brought a lot of different knowledge,” Shen said.

Smith said that WAE had brought classical musicians from Europe, Maasai from Kenya, a sitar player from Bangladesh, Egyptian scholars and more — “things that people in this area normally wouldn’t ever hear of or have a chance to see.”

Shen said that puppeteers like him start training at a specialized art school when they are around 12 years old. He said that he and his fellow puppeteers had over 40 years of performing experience.

WAE had previously invited a hand puppeteer from China in 2019. Gerry Snelson, a professor emeritus of English at Frostburg State University and a self-proclaimed “perpetual hobbyist,” recalled going to that performance.

“[It was a] wonderful show. Tremendous skills and talents. Beautiful show,” Snelson said.

Snelson arrived at the performance early on Tuesday to speak with Shen and the other puppeteers. One of his many hobbies was crafting his own puppets, something he has done since 1949.

“It [is] very moving. Very moving indeed. I’m in awe of what they do. Their skill level is way up. … They do it for a lifetime, and they do it very well,” he said.

Gerry Snelson shared photographs of puppets that he made at his home in Frostburg, Md. (Image courtesy of Gerry Snelson)

(Image courtesy of Gerry Snelson)

(Image courtesy of Gerry Snelson)

Edward and Hansen Buser went to the performance in Cumberland with their dad.

“I liked it. I know some Chinese, just I didn’t know all the Chinese in it with the music and all that,” Edward said.

Hansen said that his favorite part was “the monkey riding the bike.”

“We think that if our friends watching here in America enjoy this performance that we bring, that’s the best kind of payment,” Shen said.

“The world is a happier place than what you hear in the news all the time, and it’s the people that matter and that we should really get to know them. and to brighten somebody’s day whose never experienced anything like this,” Smith said.

Snelson said that he couldn’t wait to continue working on his puppet-making hobby after watching the performance.

“I know I’ll be inspired. I know their use of color will be beyond anything that I’m used to and the movements will be much more than I’m used to – and discipline,” he said.

Shen said that his group has performed worldwide around 300 times in about 80 countries. When performing abroad, they use simpler puppets than they can at home in Quanzhou. He said that he hoped more people could go to China to see their art in full.

“I think that art has no nationality, especially puppet performances. You don’t need any language – if you just watch the performance, you can understand the content,” said Shen.

The puppeteers have their final performance with WAE at the Sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. You can find more information online.