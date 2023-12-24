ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of firefighters worked to control a fatal fire in Frostburg Sunday morning.

A call came in to 911 just before 7 a.m. when a woman reported a fire in the front area of her home at 16 Lee St.

The Frostburg Fire Department and nearby fire companies responded to the two-alarm fire. It took 75 firefighters an hour to get the fire under control, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a press release.

Once extinguished, firefighters found a 58-year-old woman in the single-family home – she died in the fire.

Deputy State Fire Marshals concluded that the fire started in a first-floor bedroom, but the cause remains under investigation.