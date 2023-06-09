ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A West Virginia man was arrested in Allegany County after officials say he impersonated a firefighter and tried to cancel units that were responding to a medical emergency.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said that 32-year-old Matthew Milburn of Romney, West Virginia, was charged after a 911 call earlier in the week.

The State Fire Marshal said that first responders were called to the 17100 block of Pekin Street for a medical emergency. Units from Barton Hose Company No. 1 and the George’s Creek Ambulance Service responded.

Officials said that a fire chief heard a person calling himself “Captain 38” over a cell phone app called Zello. “Captain 38,” whom officials later identified as Milburn, “told responding firefighters that the unconscious subject was ’10-4′ and they could cancel their response.”

The State Fire Marshal said that first responders saw Milburn walking away when they arrived. The caller told responders that they used Narcan to combat a drug overdose on a family member and that Milburn had used a radio for the transmission.

In a post on Facebook, officials said that “Milburn gave the radio to the fire chief and ran away.”

While investigators were looking for Milburn on Thursday, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 19200 block of Legislative Road for a neighbor dispute involving a gun. Fire marshals responded and found Milburn, who admitted that he was the person on the radio and was arrested.

Officials said that Milburn had been charged in a similar case in April 2017 that took place in Frederick County, Virginia. He told investigators then that “he had identified himself over the radio as a unit from the Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company 20 in Cross Junction, even though he was not a member of that organization.”